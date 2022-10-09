CorgiNFTGame Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3,064.99 (SPET)

CorgiNFTGame (SPET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. CorgiNFTGame has a total market cap of $3,064.99 and $57,063.00 worth of CorgiNFTGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorgiNFTGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CorgiNFTGame has traded 57.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CorgiNFTGame Profile

CorgiNFTGame was first traded on October 9th, 2021. CorgiNFTGame’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. CorgiNFTGame’s official message board is corginft.medium.com. The Reddit community for CorgiNFTGame is https://reddit.com/r/corginftgame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorgiNFTGame’s official Twitter account is @corginftgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CorgiNFTGame is www.corginft.io.

Buying and Selling CorgiNFTGame

According to CryptoCompare, “CorgiNFTGame (SPET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CorgiNFTGame has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CorgiNFTGame is 0.00003068 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.corginft.io/.”

