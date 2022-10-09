Cornerchain (CNR) Price Down 84.2% Over Last Week

Cornerchain (CNR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Cornerchain token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cornerchain has traded down 84.2% against the US dollar. Cornerchain has a total market capitalization of $8,459.73 and $11,984.00 worth of Cornerchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cornerchain Token Profile

Cornerchain launched on April 7th, 2021. Cornerchain’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Cornerchain’s official message board is cornercaincnr.medium.com. Cornerchain’s official website is corner.codes. Cornerchain’s official Twitter account is @cornerchain_cnr.

Buying and Selling Cornerchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Cornerchain (CNR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cornerchain has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cornerchain is 0.00101363 USD and is up 12.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://corner.codes/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornerchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornerchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornerchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

