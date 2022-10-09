Corra.Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8,323.32 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Corra.Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $8,323.32 and $63.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Corra.Finance Token Profile

Corra.Finance’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,183 tokens. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en. Corra.Finance’s official website is corra.finance. Corra.Finance’s official message board is corra-finance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Corra.Finance (CORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Corra.Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Corra.Finance is 0.23002193 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://corra.finance/.”

