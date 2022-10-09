COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.
