COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

