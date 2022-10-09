Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $13.13 or 0.00067460 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.76 billion and $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency . Cosmos has a current supply of 0 with 286,370,297 in circulation. The last known price of Cosmos is 13.17541207 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $187,796,296.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cosmos.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

