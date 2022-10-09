Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.57. 224,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,132,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.