Cougar 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,052.00 (CGS)

Cougar (CGS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Cougar has a total market cap of $75,224.30 and approximately $16,052.00 worth of Cougar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cougar has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. One Cougar token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cougar Profile

Cougar was first traded on January 22nd, 2022. Cougar’s total supply is 160,121,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,708,346 tokens. Cougar’s official Twitter account is @cougarswap. The official website for Cougar is cronosapp.cougarswap.io.

Buying and Selling Cougar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cougar (CGS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cougar has a current supply of 160,121,737 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cougar is 0.00058146 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,651.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cronosapp.cougarswap.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cougar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cougar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cougar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

