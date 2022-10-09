Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.5 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

