Country Club Bank GFN Buys 3,722 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.3 %

CRM stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.31, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

