Country Club Bank GFN Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,306,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 964.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

