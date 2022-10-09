Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 396 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sysco by 34.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

SYY stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

