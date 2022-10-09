Covalent 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $418,187.00 (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Covalent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and $418,187.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Covalent Token Profile

Covalent launched on May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/covalenthq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official message board is medium.com/@covalent_hq. Covalent’s official website is www.covalenthq.com. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covalent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent (CQT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Covalent has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 254,842,989.34659484 in circulation. The last known price of Covalent is 0.08322441 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $328,343.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.covalenthq.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.