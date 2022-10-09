Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) President Sells $186,717.40 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $186,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,458.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $428.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $317.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVLG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

