Covid Cutter (CVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $109,059.00

Covid Cutter (CVC) traded up 57.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Covid Cutter has traded 1,026.3% higher against the dollar. Covid Cutter has a market cap of $99.92 and approximately $109,059.00 worth of Covid Cutter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covid Cutter token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covid Cutter alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,478.96 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Covid Cutter Profile

Covid Cutter (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2022. Covid Cutter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Covid Cutter’s official Twitter account is @covidcutter. The official website for Covid Cutter is covidcutter.net.

Buying and Selling Covid Cutter

According to CryptoCompare, “Covid Cutter (CVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Covid Cutter has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Covid Cutter is 0.00000999 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covidcutter.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covid Cutter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covid Cutter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covid Cutter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covid Cutter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covid Cutter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.