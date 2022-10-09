CPLAY Network Price Tops $0.0002 (CPLAY)

CPLAY Network (CPLAY) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One CPLAY Network token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPLAY Network has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. CPLAY Network has a total market cap of $20,931.11 and $15,212.00 worth of CPLAY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CPLAY Network

CPLAY Network’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. CPLAY Network’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,039,026 tokens. The official message board for CPLAY Network is t.me/cplaynetwork. The official website for CPLAY Network is cplay.network. CPLAY Network’s official Twitter account is @cplaynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPLAY Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPLAY Network (CPLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CPLAY Network has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CPLAY Network is 0.00021644 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $41.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cplay.network/.”

