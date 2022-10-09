CPUcoin (CPU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,249.00

CPUcoin (CPU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. CPUcoin has a market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $139,249.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One CPUcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CPUcoin

CPUcoin’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. CPUcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,557,201 tokens. CPUcoin’s official website is cpucoin.io. CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @cpucoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CPUcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@cpucoin. The Reddit community for CPUcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cpucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CPUcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CPUcoin (CPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. CPUcoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CPUcoin is 0.04435134 USD and is down -8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $160,030.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cpucoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPUcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

