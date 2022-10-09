CrazyPanda Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BAMBOO)

CrazyPanda (BAMBOO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, CrazyPanda has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. CrazyPanda has a market capitalization of $19,317.27 and $10,071.00 worth of CrazyPanda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrazyPanda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,502.74 or 0.99960487 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002300 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046947 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

CrazyPanda Token Profile

CrazyPanda is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2022. CrazyPanda’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CrazyPanda is crazypandas.net. CrazyPanda’s official Twitter account is @crazypanda_nft.

CrazyPanda Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CrazyPanda (BAMBOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CrazyPanda has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CrazyPanda is 0.00006415 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crazypandas.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrazyPanda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrazyPanda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrazyPanda using one of the exchanges listed above.

