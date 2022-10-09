Creaticles Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (CRE8)

Creaticles (CRE8) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Creaticles has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Creaticles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Creaticles has a market capitalization of $193,475.95 and approximately $14,682.00 worth of Creaticles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creaticles alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Creaticles Token Profile

Creaticles was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Creaticles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,052,634 tokens. The official message board for Creaticles is medium.com/creaticles. Creaticles’ official website is app.creaticles.com. Creaticles’ official Twitter account is @creaticles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creaticles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creaticles (CRE8) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Creaticles has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 78,052,634 in circulation. The last known price of Creaticles is 0.00251483 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $4,746.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.creaticles.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creaticles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creaticles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creaticles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creaticles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creaticles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.