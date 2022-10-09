CreDA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57,693.91 (CREDA)

CreDA (CREDA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. CreDA has a total market capitalization of $57,693.91 and approximately $11,012.00 worth of CreDA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CreDA has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One CreDA token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CreDA Profile

CreDA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,066 tokens. CreDA’s official Twitter account is @credafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CreDA is www.creda.app/home. CreDA’s official message board is creda-app.medium.com. The Reddit community for CreDA is https://reddit.com/r/CreDAOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CreDA

According to CryptoCompare, “CreDA (CREDA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. CreDA has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CreDA is 0.10702569 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.creda.app/home.”

