Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

