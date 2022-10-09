Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $59.77 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $59.77 million and $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin (CTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Creditcoin has a current supply of 599,999,997 with 207,254,279 in circulation. The last known price of Creditcoin is 0.28093227 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,181,779.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creditcoin.org.”

