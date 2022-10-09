Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $20.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

