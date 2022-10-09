Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $20.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance
Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
