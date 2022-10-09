CRIR MSH Trading 32.7% Lower This Week (MSH)

CRIR MSH (MSH) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. CRIR MSH has a total market capitalization of $56,798.47 and $8,902.00 worth of CRIR MSH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRIR MSH has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CRIR MSH token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CRIR MSH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CRIR MSH Profile

CRIR MSH launched on July 13th, 2021. CRIR MSH’s total supply is 264,499,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,375,112 tokens. The Reddit community for CRIR MSH is https://reddit.com/r/crirmsh and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRIR MSH’s official website is www.crirmsh.com. CRIR MSH’s official Twitter account is @crir_msh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CRIR MSH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRIR MSH (MSH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CRIR MSH has a current supply of 264,499,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CRIR MSH is 0.0041644 USD and is up 6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,656.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crirmsh.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRIR MSH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRIR MSH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRIR MSH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRIR MSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRIR MSH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.