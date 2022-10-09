Critical Analysis: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) versus Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Cardiol Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 3.98 -$72.19 million ($0.77) -0.62 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 876.53 -$25.24 million ($0.46) -1.83

Cardiol Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Biosciences. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences -588.52% -44.66% -38.78% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -53.22% -46.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 612.93%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also engages in developing of platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

