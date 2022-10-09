Critical Contrast: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) vs. AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Verano alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Verano and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Verano presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 390.65%. AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 221.23%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than AppHarvest.

This table compares Verano and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.84% -4.06% AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verano and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 115.89 -$14.68 million ($0.40) -13.37 AppHarvest $9.05 million 20.94 -$166.19 million ($1.63) -1.10

Verano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppHarvest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verano beats AppHarvest on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.