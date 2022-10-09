Critical Review: Nortech Systems (NSYS) versus Its Competitors

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nortech Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ peers have a beta of -1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 75 243 442 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Nortech Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.18 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 38.06

Nortech Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nortech Systems peers beat Nortech Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

