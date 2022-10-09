CROC BOY Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71,208.81 (CROC)

CROC BOY (CROC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. CROC BOY has a total market capitalization of $71,208.81 and approximately $24,085.00 worth of CROC BOY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROC BOY token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROC BOY has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CROC BOY Profile

CROC BOY’s launch date was April 7th, 2022. CROC BOY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. CROC BOY’s official website is crocboy.io. The Reddit community for CROC BOY is https://reddit.com/r/crocbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROC BOY’s official Twitter account is @crocboyofficial. The official message board for CROC BOY is medium.com/@crocbscofficial.

Buying and Selling CROC BOY

According to CryptoCompare, “CROC BOY (CROC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CROC BOY has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CROC BOY is 0.00000712 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://crocboy.io/.”

