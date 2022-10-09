Croking Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,306.55 (CRK)

Croking (CRK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Croking has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Croking token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Croking has a market cap of $80,306.55 and $23,208.00 worth of Croking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Croking Token Profile

Croking launched on January 9th, 2022. Croking’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,077,657,807,070 tokens. Croking’s official message board is medium.com/@crokingteaml. The official website for Croking is croking.net. Croking’s official Twitter account is @crokingofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Croking Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Croking (CRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Croking has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Croking is 0 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $856.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://croking.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Croking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Croking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Croking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

