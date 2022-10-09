Croking Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,306.55 (CRK)

Croking (CRK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Croking token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Croking has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Croking has a market cap of $80,306.55 and approximately $23,208.00 worth of Croking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Croking Token Profile

Croking was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Croking’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,077,657,807,070 tokens. Croking’s official Twitter account is @crokingofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Croking’s official website is croking.net. The official message board for Croking is medium.com/@crokingteaml.

Croking Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Croking (CRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Croking has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Croking is 0 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $856.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://croking.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Croking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Croking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Croking using one of the exchanges listed above.

