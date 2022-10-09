Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Crown were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Insider Transactions at Crown

Crown Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $81.13 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

