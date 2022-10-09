Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0020

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Crowny token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $907,529.90 and $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.22 or 1.00006440 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003549 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022338 BTC.

About Crowny

CRWNY is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 tokens. The official message board for Crowny is crowny.medium.com. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio. The official website for Crowny is crowny.io/en.

Buying and Selling Crowny

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny (CRWNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Crowny has a current supply of 813,097,988.24 with 462,191,889.24 in circulation. The last known price of Crowny is 0.00191936 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $22,990.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crowny.io/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.