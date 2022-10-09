Cryptex Finance Market Cap Tops $11.26 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and $1.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance token can currently be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00017136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,475.55 or 1.00004467 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064295 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022316 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

CTX is a token. It launched on April 7th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 tokens. The official website for Cryptex Finance is cryptex.finance. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptex Finance is medium.com/cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/cryptex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cryptex Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 3,373,417.11770506 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptex Finance is 3.40150656 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,363,904.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptex.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.