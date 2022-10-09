Crypto Inu (ABCD) Price Tops $0.0000

Crypto Inu (ABCD) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Crypto Inu has a total market capitalization of $118,306.17 and $13,376.00 worth of Crypto Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Inu has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Crypto Inu Token Profile

Crypto Inu’s genesis date was January 21st, 2022. Crypto Inu’s total supply is 47,359,926,364,589 tokens. The official message board for Crypto Inu is medium.com/@crypto_inu. The official website for Crypto Inu is cabcd.org. Crypto Inu’s official Twitter account is @cryptoinu_abcd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Inu (ABCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Inu has a current supply of 47,359,926,364,589 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Inu is 0 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $333.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cabcd.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.