Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32,515.22

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Crypto Kombat token can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00016358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $32,515.22 and approximately $197.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Crypto Kombat’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,216 tokens. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @crypto_kombat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto Kombat is cryptokombat.medium.com. The official website for Crypto Kombat is cryptokombat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto Kombat has a current supply of 21,000 with 10,107.31174492 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Kombat is 2.81904974 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptokombat.com.”

