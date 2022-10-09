Crypto Shield (SHIELD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99,031.00

Crypto Shield (SHIELD) traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Crypto Shield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Shield has traded down 99.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Shield has a total market capitalization of $99,031.00 and approximately $45,076.00 worth of Crypto Shield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Shield Token Profile

Crypto Shield was first traded on October 26th, 2021. Crypto Shield’s total supply is 9,326,620,139 tokens. Crypto Shield’s official message board is cryptoshield.medium.com. Crypto Shield’s official Twitter account is @cryptoshieldco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Shield is www.cryptoshield.co.

Crypto Shield Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield (SHIELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto Shield has a current supply of 9,326,620,139 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Shield is 0.00000023 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptoshield.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Shield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Shield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Shield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

