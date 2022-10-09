Crypto Swap (CPSP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Swap (CPSP) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Crypto Swap has a market cap of $2,822.27 and $12,741.00 worth of Crypto Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Swap has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto Swap token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Crypto Swap Profile

Crypto Swap launched on February 16th, 2022. Crypto Swap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Swap is criptoswap.finance. Crypto Swap’s official Twitter account is @criptoswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypto Swap is https://reddit.com/r/criptoswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Swap (CPSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Swap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Swap is 0.00002872 USD and is up 24.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://criptoswap.finance/.”

