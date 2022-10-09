CryptoBonusMiles Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,700.18 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One CryptoBonusMiles token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $174,700.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles’ genesis date was September 18th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is https://reddit.com/r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. CryptoBonusMiles has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 4,999,088,401.353171 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoBonusMiles is 0.0000349 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptobonusmiles.com/.”

