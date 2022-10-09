CryptoCart V2 Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (CCV2)

CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One CryptoCart V2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002865 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoCart V2 has a market cap of $117,893.10 and approximately $12,694.00 worth of CryptoCart V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoCart V2 has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoCart V2 Token Profile

CryptoCart V2 was first traded on December 8th, 2021. CryptoCart V2’s total supply is 211,269 tokens. CryptoCart V2’s official Twitter account is @cryptocartcc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoCart V2 is cryptocart.cc.

Buying and Selling CryptoCart V2

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CryptoCart V2 has a current supply of 211,269 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoCart V2 is 0.55216641 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptocart.cc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCart V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCart V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCart V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

