CryptoGuards (CGAR) Price Hits $0.0000

CryptoGuards (CGAR) traded down 49.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One CryptoGuards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoGuards has traded 99.8% lower against the US dollar. CryptoGuards has a total market cap of $3.21 and approximately $178,920.00 worth of CryptoGuards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoGuards Token Profile

CryptoGuards’ launch date was December 16th, 2021. CryptoGuards’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoGuards is cryptoguards.me. CryptoGuards’ official Twitter account is @cryptoguardsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoGuards Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoGuards (CGAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoGuards has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoGuards is 0.00000022 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoguards.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoGuards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoGuards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoGuards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

