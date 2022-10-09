Crypton Hits Market Cap of $4.64 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Crypton has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $200,115.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Crypton’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Crypton’s total supply is 7,069,357 coins. The official message board for Crypton is talk.u.is. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton (CRP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate CRP through the process of mining. Crypton has a current supply of 7,069,357. The last known price of Crypton is 0.647514 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $93,282.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://u.is/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

