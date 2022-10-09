Cryptonovae Market Cap Tops $2.04 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Cryptonovae token can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $247,957.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cryptonovae Token Profile

Cryptonovae was first traded on November 1st, 2020. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,613,557 tokens. The official website for Cryptonovae is cryptonovae.com. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptonovae is cryptonovae.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonovae (YAE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cryptonovae has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,555,718.54 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptonovae is 0.02954427 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,848.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptonovae.com.”

