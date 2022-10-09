CryptosTribe (CSTC) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

CryptosTribe (CSTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, CryptosTribe has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One CryptosTribe token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptosTribe has a market cap of $11,938.13 and approximately $16,217.00 worth of CryptosTribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptosTribe Profile

CryptosTribe was first traded on July 13th, 2022. CryptosTribe’s official message board is twitter.com/cryptostribe. CryptosTribe’s official Twitter account is @cryptostribe and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptosTribe’s official website is cryptostribe.io.

CryptosTribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptosTribe (CSTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptosTribe has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CryptosTribe is 0.00005893 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $328.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptostribe.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptosTribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptosTribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptosTribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

