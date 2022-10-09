CryptoTanks Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TANK)

CryptoTanks (TANK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. CryptoTanks has a total market cap of $60,340.65 and $168,100.00 worth of CryptoTanks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTanks has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTanks token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoTanks Token Profile

CryptoTanks’ genesis date was December 20th, 2021. CryptoTanks’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,000 tokens. CryptoTanks’ official website is cryptotanks.com. CryptoTanks’ official Twitter account is @cryptotanksio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoTanks

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTanks (TANK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoTanks has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoTanks is 0.00694255 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $112,287.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptotanks.com/.”

