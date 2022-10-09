CryptoTycoon Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $32,254.02 and approximately $27,038.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoTycoon Token Profile

CryptoTycoon’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 874,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,564 tokens. The official message board for CryptoTycoon is t.me/cryptotycoonctt. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @cryptotycoon_gp and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoTycoon’s official website is www.cryptotycoon.finance.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoTycoon has a current supply of 874,617.90680232 with 235,185.22297053 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoTycoon is 0.55987589 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $34,791.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptotycoon.finance/.”

