Cryptowolf Finance ($CWOLF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,201.00

Cryptowolf Finance ($CWOLF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Cryptowolf Finance has a total market cap of $60,467.54 and approximately $14,201.00 worth of Cryptowolf Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptowolf Finance has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Cryptowolf Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cryptowolf Finance

Cryptowolf Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2021. Cryptowolf Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptowolf Finance is https://reddit.com/r/cryptowolfgame. Cryptowolf Finance’s official website is www.cryptowolf.finance. The official message board for Cryptowolf Finance is medium.com/@cryptowolfgame. Cryptowolf Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptowolfgame.

Cryptowolf Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptowolf Finance ($CWOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cryptowolf Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptowolf Finance is 0.00604675 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptowolf.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptowolf Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptowolf Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptowolf Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

