CryptoZoon Hits Market Capitalization of $553,644.48 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $553,644.48 and approximately $748,923.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001842 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.06 or 0.01619276 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

CryptoZoon Token Profile

CryptoZoon (ZOON) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,896,440 tokens. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @cryptozoonbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoZoon’s official website is cryptozoon.io.

CryptoZoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon (ZOON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoZoon has a current supply of 997,959,688.454 with 736,896,439.8219284 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoZoon is 0.00077044 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $353,181.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptozoon.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

