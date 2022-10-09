Curated Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.