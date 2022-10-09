Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

