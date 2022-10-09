Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $40.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

