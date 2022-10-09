Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 441 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $221.64 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

